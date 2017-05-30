Tuscaloosa police ID woman killed in car accident over the weekend

Tuscaloosa police say a woman was killed in a crash over the weekend.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Ashley Nicole Murphy.

Police say the crash occurred in the 700 block of East 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Loved ones placed a memorial on the side of the road where it happened.

Police say Murphy was heading north when her car left the road and crashed into trees.

Murphy not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.