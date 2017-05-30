Tuscaloosa police ID woman killed in car accident over the weekend

Tuscaloosa police say a woman was killed in a crash over the weekend.
The victim is identified as 21-year-old Ashley Nicole Murphy.
Police say the crash occurred in the 700 block of East 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Loved ones placed a memorial on the side of the road where it happened.
Police say Murphy was heading north when her car left the road and crashed into trees.
Murphy not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.