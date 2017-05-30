Summer Bridge gives college experience to students with intellectual disabilities

A program is getting underway this week at The University of Alabama that allows students with intellectual disabilities to have a college experience, through living in a dorm all summer, attending classes with the general student population and having many independent experiences.



The Summer Bridge program is an extension of the CrossingPoints program, which runs through the academic year, serving students ages 18 through 21 in the Tuscaloosa area. The Summer Bridge gives the students a chance to see if higher education is something they might want to explore further, as well as teaching them about independent living and employment.



Katheryn and Jim Meadows say CrossingPoints has opened countless doors for their son Shawn, and they are excited to see his progress in the Summer Bridge program. “I held him back and I didn't know I held him back,” Katheryn Meadows said.



“I think we had reached the point that I didn't think he could do those things, I didn't think he could do the next step, so I would just do them for him. And he's proven me wrong.”



“I don’t have any expectations because I feel like any expectations I have would be limiting him at this point,” Jim Meadows

said. “The goals that were set when we first encountered the CrossingPoints program seemed impossible to achieve…and within that first few months they were already achieving those goals.”



“That's what college is for, is to be able to decide and learn and figure out what path you want to take in life,” CrossingPoints Program Coordinator Amy Williamson said.



“And so that's what our Summer Bridge offers for these students and for their families to see them in a different way than what they've ever been able to see them before.”



Williamson said the Summer Bridge is actually a first step in exploring how to provide a four-year college experience for the students. She says the program is not a way to give the students an experience that is similar to college. Instead, she says the Summer Bridge blends them directly into the University of Alabama experience.



“We have eight classes that students are going to have the opportunity to sit in on this summer with faculty that are not in special ed, that are all over the University.”



“We have the bus drivers who call and let us know if somebody may be on the wrong bus and confused about where they're going, so the inclusivity that they offer and that our students and our mentors offer, is just life-changing.”



