Etowah Co. seeks public's help finding missing teen

Etowah County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing over the weekend.

Hunter Shane Mason, a 19-year-old Attalla resident, was last seen by a family member Friday, May 26 in the Beasley Road area when he borrowed a vehicle, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason is described as a white male standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall who weighs around 200-pounds. He was last seen driving a 2014 black, four-door Nissan Altima with the license plate number 6145AR7.

He was reported missing on May 28 after he sent a text message the day before but did not contact his family afterward.

Anyone with any information regarding Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Wil Farley at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.