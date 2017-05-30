Chipotle releases report following credit card security incident - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chipotle releases report following credit card security incident

Source: chipotle.com Source: chipotle.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is providing further information about the payment card security incident reported on April 25, 2017.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly