Chipotle releases report following credit card security incident

A shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman, 32, was shot in the head.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman, 32, was shot in the head.More >>
Myrtle Jones remembers Ensley as a vibrant community. “I remember Ensley ... Ensley Grill Restaurant was here it was a bustling back in the day.”More >>
Myrtle Jones remembers Ensley as a vibrant community. “I remember Ensley ... Ensley Grill Restaurant was here it was a bustling back in the day.”More >>
Even though school is out for the summer, schools across Central Alabama are reopening their doors to make sure children continue getting nutritious meals.More >>
Even though school is out for the summer, schools across Central Alabama are reopening their doors to make sure children continue getting nutritious meals.More >>
Hoover City Schools voted unanimously in favor of a plan to ease traffic woes around one of the district’s high schools.More >>
Hoover City Schools voted unanimously in favor of a plan to ease traffic woes around one of the district’s high schools.More >>
It's not the best of weeks for planning outdoor activities as we have a chance of scattered showers almost every day this week.More >>
It's not the best of weeks for planning outdoor activities as we have a chance of scattered showers almost every day this week.More >>