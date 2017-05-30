FIRST ALERT: Expect slow-moving showers, storms containing heavy rainfall Tuesday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking clusters of showers and storms developing and we will see a stormy corridor set up through Tuesday afternoon. The zone is looking to set up along and north of I-20 mostly. The main threats include heavy downpours that will limit visibility, lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures will spike briefly to 80 degrees in a few areas, otherwise most places will be held to the 70s.



The stormy corridor fades away to just showers this evening and we should see mainly dry conditions to start off on Wednesday. Spotty showers and storms develop on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer due to drier conditions and more breaks of sunshine. Expect high temperatures in the middle 80s and 30 percent coverage of showers and storms both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.



The storm development will be mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours most days and driven by the sunshine. We will see another flare up of showers and storms and of greater coverage on Friday and on Sunday. The coverage of storms those days will be up to 50 percent and 30 percent on Saturday.



If you are attending an outdoor event like the Baron’s game this week, just pack the poncho just in case there are lingering showers.



If you need to work in the yard, keep an ear out for thunder. Remember that the WBRC First Alert Weather app will alert you when precipitation is within five miles of your location and if lightning is detected nearby. It comes in handy when we have these summer-like pop up showers and storms.



We will continue to fine tune the forecast for Rock the South and Cityfest, but at this point there is a chance for showers and storms.



Tracking clusters of showers and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

