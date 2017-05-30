Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Buttermilk Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

Buttermilk-dill ranch:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



Sugar snap peas:

8 ounces sugar snap peas, stems and strings removed

2 teaspoon olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

To prepare the ranch: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, buttermilk, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and additional lemon juice as needed. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to use.



To prepare snap peas: In a medium bowl, toss together the snap peas and olive oil until well coated and season generously with salt and pepper. In a large skillet set over high heat, carefully add the snap peas and sauté until lightly browned in spots and tender-crisp, about 3 minutes.



Transfer peas to a serving platter and serve with ranch for dipping.



Be careful not to overcook the sugar snap peas so they retain their crisp texture and sweet flavor. This recipe adapts beautifully to thin stalks of asparagus too!

