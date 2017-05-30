Money Tuesday: Understanding the IRA Protection Bill

Is your IRA safe from a lawsuit? Stewart Welch says that was a big unanswered question on the minds of financial advisors and many IRA owners throughout Alabama until recently. Now advisors can confidently tell their clients that their IRA is protected against the claims of creditors. Unlike 401k and similar plans which are protected from creditors under federal law, IRAs, if protected at all, are protected under state law. This means every state must enact its own legislation to protect IRAs from creditors. The Financial Planning Association of North Alabama, led by members Fergus TouhyCFP®, Jeff McCormackCFP® and Joe Stephens CFP®, took on the challenge of making legislative changes that make it perfectly clear that your hard-saved retirement accounts are protected from creditors. Amanda Senn, General Counsel for the Alabama Securities Commission, was instrumental in providing guidance on how the legislative process works in Montgomery. Key legislators, House Representative David Faulkner, Senator Slade Blackwell, and Senator Jabo Waggoner, worked tirelessly to bring the bill to a vote which passed almost unanimously in both the House and Senate.
Stewart joined us along with Rep. David Faulker to explain what you need to know.
Why convert your 401k to an IRA?
If you own an IRA or another covered plan, you owe these legislators and key people of influence a big "Thank you!" the next time you see them.
Since everyone's facts are different, be sure to consult with your own professional advisor before making any changes to your retirement plans.
