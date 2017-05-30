Health Headlines: National Osteoporosis Month

UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to discuss National Osteoporosis Month!

Fragile. Weak. Thinning. These are all accurate words to describe bones with osteoporosis. Doctors usually use the phrase "low bone density". Osteoporosis does not have any symptoms. You don't feel pain and it doesn't change how you feel or what you can do. Many people confuse it with osteoarthritis – but they are two completely different conditions. You feel arthritis – you don't feel osteoporosis. So then what's the big deal? When the bones are thin, they break much more easily than they normally would. And broken bones also called "fractures" can be painful, life changing, and even deadly. One in two women and up to one in four men will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis.

About 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have bones that are beginning to thin – putting them at risk of getting osteoporosis. If you're a woman, your risk of osteoporosis is greater than that of heart attack, stroke and breast cancer combined. While anyone can get osteoporosis, there are specific risk factors. Let's take a look at a few of the risk factors - being a woman, menopause, aging, family history, use of some medicines like prednisone and Dilantin, low body weight, lack of exercise, not getting enough calcium and vitamin d, smoking, and too much alcohol. Here's what you can do to lower your chances of getting Osteoporosis & breaking a bone.

Get the calcium and vitamin D you need every day.

Do regular weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercises.

Don't smoke

Don't drink too much alcohol.

Talk to your doctor about getting a bone density test

Take bone medicine if and when it's right for you

For more information, visit the UAB Tone Your Bones website - www.uab.edu/toneyourbones.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.