Tannehill Gem and Mineral Show

The 44th Annual Tannehill Gem, Mineral, Fossil, & Jewelry Show is this weekend! Vendors and artists will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The show is FREE with paid admission to Tannehill State Park. It is a great event for families! It's a large regional Gem/Mineral show but also a chance for the local club to showcase its members.
