Jeh Jeh Live: Rickwood Classic

Historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, the country’s oldest ballpark, is closed for repairs, but that won't stop the annual Rickwood Classic! City of Birmingham engineers said the work would involve structural shoring and repairs. The stadium is expected to be closed until the 2018 baseball season. Approximately $450,000 in bond funds have been budgeted for the work. Supporters of the ballpark say the repairs are another step to preserve a national treasure.

As the nation’s oldest ballpark and one of only two original Negro League home fields left standing, Rickwood Field is considered one of the city’s most precious historical artifacts. HAER, the Historic American Engineering Record -a division of the National Parks Service- has authenticated Rickwood’s historical eminence. The 22nd annual Rickwood Classic, scheduled for tomorrow - Wednesday, May 31, between the Barons and the Chattanooga Lookouts, will be held at Regions Field.

