Pasta Ears with Broccolini

Ingredients: 

1/2 lb broccolini
1 cup oven dried tomatoes
1 cup cooked and drained Italian sausage
1 small red onion sliced thinly
1 cup of cooked orechettie pasta
1 tablespoon of butter
1/4 cup of white wine
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup grated parm 

Directions:

In a saute pan. Add broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and sausage and cook in extra virgin olive oil 
add pasta stir to combine. Add wine, let it cook off a little, add butter off heat, swirl to melt and top with ricotta and parm.

