Pasta Ears with Broccolini

Ingredients:

1/2 lb broccolini

1 cup oven dried tomatoes

1 cup cooked and drained Italian sausage

1 small red onion sliced thinly

1 cup of cooked orechettie pasta

1 tablespoon of butter

1/4 cup of white wine

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup grated parm

Directions:

In a saute pan. Add broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and sausage and cook in extra virgin olive oil

add pasta stir to combine. Add wine, let it cook off a little, add butter off heat, swirl to melt and top with ricotta and parm.

