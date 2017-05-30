Traffic plan to ease congestion around Hoover High School approved

Hoover City Schools voted unanimously in favor of a plan to ease traffic woes around one of the district’s high schools.

The system voted to give the city of Hoover land to build two new roads during a special meeting Tuesday morning. The roads will help traffic around Hoover High School and in the Trace Crossings neighborhood.

Construction is scheduled to begin to begin as soon as possible, according to a media relations official with Hoover City Schools.

