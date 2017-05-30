Tuscaloosa County Schools begin Summer Feeding Program

Even though school is out for the summer, schools across Central Alabama are reopening their doors to make sure children continue getting nutritious meals.



The Tuscaloosa County Schools is beginning its Summer Feeding Program Tuesday, May 30 at Tuscaloosa County High School. Breakfast runs from 7:15 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch runs from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



As with all of the system’s summer feeding locations, anyone age 18 and under eats at no charge. A child does not have to be enrolled in the school system to eat for free. Anyone older than age 18 may eat breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.00.



The Tuscaloosa County Schools will add more summer feeding locations beginning Monday, June 5. Some locations will be open for June and July. The Tuscaloosa County Schools encourages you to check with the site you wish to attend for specific serving times.



Also beginning Monday, June 5, the system will begin serving breakfast and lunch from its new mobile feeding unit, Nutrition Ignition. According to the system’s Child Nutrition Director Donette Worthy, the bus will move throughout the summer, starting in the Flatwoods area, then moving to the Crestmont area, and finally the Crescent East area.



June Summer Feeding Sites:

Matthews Elementary School

Walker Elementary School

Maxwell Elementary School

Holt Elementary School

Crestmont Elementary School

Davis-Emerson Middle School



June and July Summer Feeding Sites:

Englewood Elementary School

Lake View Elementary School

Duncanville Middle School

Tuscaloosa County High School

Holt High School

