Woman shot in the head in Talladega Co.

A shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman was shot in the head.
Chief Investigator Bill Kennedy with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office tells WBRC the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday night on Loblolly Trail between Sylacauga and Sycamore.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
