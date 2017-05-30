Woman shot in the head in Talladega Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman shot in the head in Talladega Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman was shot in the head.
 
Chief Investigator Bill Kennedy with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office tells WBRC the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday night on Loblolly Trail between Sylacauga and Sycamore.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

