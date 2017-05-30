Woman shot in the head in Talladega Co.

A shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman was shot in the head.



Chief Investigator Bill Kennedy with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office tells WBRC the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday night on Loblolly Trail between Sylacauga and Sycamore.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.