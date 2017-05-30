UPDATE: Woman killed in Talladega Co. shooting identified

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman was shot in the head.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Abrams.

Police say Abrams later died at UAB Hospital.



Chief Investigator Bill Kennedy with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday night on Loblolly Trace in Alpine.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.