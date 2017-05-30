UPDATE: Woman, 32, dies after shooting in Talladega Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

UPDATE: Woman, 32, dies after shooting in Talladega Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman, 32, was shot in the head and died at UAB Hospital,
 
Chief Investigator Bill Kennedy with the Talladega County Sheriff's Office tells WBRC the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday night on Loblolly Trace in Alpine.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly