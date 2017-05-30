UPDATE: Woman, 32, dies after shooting in Talladega Co.

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman, 32, was shot in the head and died at UAB Hospital,
A program is getting underway this week at The University of Alabama that allows students with intellectual disabilities to have a college experience, through living in a dorm all summer, attending classes with the general student population and having many independentMore >>
Etowah County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing over the weekend.More >>
Tracking clusters of showers and storms developing and we will see a stormy corridor set up through Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Myrtle Jones remembers Ensley as a vibrant community. “I remember Ensley ... Ensley Grill Restaurant was here it was a bustling back in the day.”More >>
