Mickey: Scattered showers for the rest of the week

It's not the best of weeks for planning outdoor activities as we have a chance of scattered showers almost every day this week.

Look for highs today in the low 80s, with a chance of scattered showers this afternoon.

Wednesday and maybe Thursday could see just some spotty showers. We say this all the time, but our weather app could be really handy as far as monitoring where the rain is so you can get some stuff done outside.

FIRST ALERT: More widespread weekend rain is expected Saturday and especially Sunday. I would plan on rain at both Rock the South in Cullman and the Alabaster City Fest over the weekend. I don't think the events will be total washouts, but rain chances will be high with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures over the weekend will reach the lower 80s with morning lows near 70.

