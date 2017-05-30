New residential and retail space could come to downtown Ensley

Myrtle Jones remembers Ensley as a vibrant community. “I remember Ensley ... Ensley Grill Restaurant was here it was a bustling back in the day.”

But there’s work being done to get this community back to a time folks remember.

“It has great potential to probably be the largest downtown business district in any neighborhood outside of downtown Birmingham,” said Frank Dominick.

Dominick is the Executive Director of BEAT, the neighborhood non-profit that’s already built affordable homes in the Ensley Community.

This time around the non-profit has plans to help bring more people back to the community through a three-phase project called, “Ensley Junction.”

From 17th Street between Avenue E and F, the non-profit plans to create a one block neighborhood park. “ It’s something that could be a destination, a reason for people to bring their families and come play. And again, to have a positive experience in Ensley,” described Dominick.

Overlooking the park will be 48 one and two bedroom apartments that also included over 16,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

There are also plans to renovate the old Western Health Clinic that closed a few years ago.

“That was one of the last big draws for people to come Into Ensley every day,” continued Dominick. “They kind of bought into our vision what we are trying to do. They didn't want to leave a whole in the neighborhood.”

The city’s plans to turn the10-story Ramsay McCormack building into its new municipal public safety complex was the catalyst to move the project forward.

“The city's presence here will provide 500 to 600 jobs of people coming in here every day. Then you'll have people living downtown as well as this park that will be a draw for the entire city.”

It's the draw for Jones, who’s been waiting to for Ensley to get back to its old glory days.

“I would like to see some department stores, restaurants, and kind of build it up like Five Points South, where it can be a mix of residential area," she said. "I think that will revitalize the area.”

The projects cost about $25 million dollars. BEAT has asked the city for $6 million to help fund it. They also plan to launch a capital campaign to raise a quarter of the cost. They will also rely on federal tax credits to help reach its financial goal.



Dominick said they hope to secure funding by the end of the summer, with plans to break ground spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.