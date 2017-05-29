Thousands more gravesites being added to Alabama National Cemetery

The Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo has been the final resting place for veterans since 2009 and already there is a need for more space. The cemetery is in the process of adding thousands of gravesites.

Annette Anderson spent part of Memorial Day visiting her husband Gene at the Alabama National Cemetery. He’s a Navy veteran who served during Vietnam. Gene along with thousands of other brave men and women are buried in this hallowed ground.

Anderson is thankful her husband Gene was in her life for 14 years. She says he’s her hero.

“He found me in a bad time and picked me up and saved me. My life was better because he was in it. I’ll never forget him. I’ll never forget the things he did for this country,” Anderson said.

Some national cemeteries are having a hard time keeping up with the demand for burial space.

“When the construction was first completed about five or six years ago there were over 10,000 gravesites that were placed here at Alabama National Cemetery.

We are now at the 5,000 mark as far as internment. So it’s time for another project,” Quincy Whitehead, Director of the Alabama National Cemetery said.

The cemetery’s expansion is now underway. Six-thousand grave sites are being added. Whitehead says they want to go ahead and start the project to make sure veterans are taken care of when they pass away.

“We never want our veterans or families members to not have an option of being buried in a national cemetery. It’s a place where the family can go and know that that cemetery will be maintained. That cemetery will be taken care of. Most of your national cemeteries, the employees are veterans. So at some point, we will be buried in a national cemetery as well,” Whitehead said.

The expansion should be complete by October or November. Whitehead says everything the National Cemetery Administration provides is free for veterans and their families.

You can find more on the burial process here: https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/alabama.asp

