Alabama district attorney proposes church 'adopt a gang member' program

An Alabama district attorney is asking churches to participate in a new 'adopt a gang member' program after an increase of violence in Dallas County.

Hale and Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson wants to see if his 'adopt a gang member' program will work in Dallas County first.

If it's effective there, he would like to see counties such as Tuscaloosa County have their churches implement it.

“This is an idea that can spread across the country cause the church should be the back bone of the community” said Jackson.

“They shouldn't go up to the gang member and grab them and say I know you in the gang and we want to adopt you. They shouldn't do that,” said Jackson.

District Attorney Jackson said a church member who is a relative or maybe friend of a gang member could attempt to recruit one or two of them into the church to inspire them not to turn to violence but faith. He hopes to reach troubled young people too.

“A lack of remorse. No conscience. They don't blink an eye when they’re shooting somebody,” said Jackson.

“We need more churches to get on board, more organizations, and different things like that to really capture these youth young,” said Rodney Pelt CEO of Mindchangers.

Rodney Pelt - founder of Mindchangers - mentors young people across Tuscaloosa County, working with some churches and schools.

“With our teens and our kids who really made some bad decisions and going down the wrong path, we really try to break them down to the bare minimum and build them back the right way,” said Pelt.

Pelt said the program doesn't work for everyone, but giving up isn't an option.

“You see so much potential in a kid, but they don't want to go the right way and it's heart breaking but you know we have to stay in prayer and stay motivated and work with the ones who want to be successful,” said Pelt.

District Attorney Jackson also pointed out that recruiting for gang members start as early as elementary school and that bullying has become a popular tool to form groups.

