Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Ensley

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police in Birmingham are investigating a shooting death that happened at the Interstate 59/20 Avenue I exit in Ensley on Monday night.

The victim - an unidentified male - died from a gunshot wound.

No information about a suspect is currently available.

We'll update this story with additional details as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly