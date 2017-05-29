Jefferson County Deputy whose photo went viral still recovering from dog attack

A Jefferson County Deputy bitten by two dogs last week will remain hospitalized for several more days.

Deputy Ric Lindley was bitten last Wednesday when he was checking on a teen who skipped school.

He was going to the back of the home on 16th Terrace Northeast when the dogs attacked, biting him on the arms and legs.

He was hospitalized and released, but had to be re-admitted because the wounds developed an infection.

Back in 2015, Lindley was captured in a photo holding a baby after a multi car wreck on I-20. That photo went viral across the country.

