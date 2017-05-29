Korean War veteran laid to rest on Memorial Day

A very special burial on this Memorial Day as a solider is laid to rest more than 65 years after being killed in the Korean War.

Army Private First Class Thomas Stagg was while serving as a paratrooper in North Korea.

Family members and community members turned out for PFC Stagg's service on Monday. He was buried with full military honors.

In late November 1950, Stagg and 10 other paratroopers were overtaken by Chinese forces while they were patrolling.

All were declared killed and missing in action, but their bodies were never located.

Fast forward to 1990 - that's when North Korea began returning soldiers' remains to the U.S.

Shortly after, Stagg's nephew and niece began working to have his remains identified.

Then last December, they finally got the news that they'd been waiting for. They felt today was the perfect occasion to lay him to rest in the family plot.

"It's a bittersweet moment. And I've been thinking about it a lot, that they are all finally together,” said Robin Croswhite, Stagg’s niece. “And I hope that they are really together somewhere and that they're rejoicing. Because my brother and I are certainly rejoicing that this day has finally arrived."

PFC Stagg will be buried not only near his parents, but also near his brother, William, who died in World War II.

