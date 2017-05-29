Hundreds turn out for Memorial Day events In Montevallo

It's Memorial Day and communities across the country and in Alabama honor the ones we've lost.

The day started with a special ceremony at the National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Hundreds turned out for the event, not only family members of those who are buried there, but also community members who just wanted to come and pay their respects.

The ceremony included special music along with a wreath laying ceremony.

And also, new this year, a special tribute where family members of the 5,000 men and women buried here, took a rose and left it on the grave site of their loved one...a very moving moment.

One of the guest speakers--Governor Kay Ivey---spoke about what this day means to her. "It's so important to honor our veterans and those who served so gallantly. I just met a lady who's the widow of a person who's buried here and she was just grateful that so many people cared about her loved one and I tried to convey that,” Ivey said.

Along with the special ceremonies, all of the activities and exhibits were open to the public free of charge.

