Who is that guy holding the flag?

You've probably seen him standing on the side of the road holding a giant American flag, waving at passing cars.

Roy Brook began his "American Flag Project" on Memorial Day 2016.

"I saw the reception we were getting and I said this is right. I knew it was the right thing to do," he said.

A year later, Brook has covered hundreds of miles and stood at countless intersections. People driving by honk their horns in support. Some even pull over to shake his hand or give him a hug.

"I love my country. I like presenting the American Flag, supporting the country, the military, police, fireman, you, and all Americans. It's just something I had in my heart to do," said Brook.

Brook hopes people will see the flag and be reminded of the sacrifice others have made to defend it.

His own son is currently on active duty in the Army.

