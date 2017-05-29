Cullman woman has case of storm déjà vu

Imagine losing your home in a tornado, only to have your new one damaged in another severe weather event just a few years later.



That happened to Cullman resident Jewel Hall. Her home was destroyed in the April 27, 2011 outbreak.



Just six years later, her new house, built on the same property as the old one, sustained severe damage when a tree fell through the roof.



"When I saw it, what do you do? You just have to gear up and know you're going to have to handle it again. It toughens you up when you've been through so much," said Hall.



The tree, which Hall says sits on city property, came crashing through her home in the early morning hours of Sunday when a storm rolled through.



"I was thinking when I got back in this house, my building days were over. And I wouldn't have to build again. But I understand, according to my adjuster, that I'm going to have to have a new roof," Hall continued.



The silver lining is that Hall was not injured. She was asleep on the other side of the house when the tree fell.

