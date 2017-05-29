Tuscaloosa VFW hosts Memorial Day fish fry

Many people barbecue for Memorial Day, but members of the VFW Post 6022 in Tuscaloosa carved out quite a niche for themselves hosting a fish fry.

It's not just for fun. It's one of the post's biggest fundraisers of the year.

Cooks fried more than 100 pounds of catfish.

Each $8 plate put more money into their veterans' assistance and community service funds.

The VFW Post Chaplain also said the fish fry allows them to be more involved in the community.

"I've heard people say that the VFW is just a good old boy club with a bar and VFW sign on it. We want to prove that we're so much more. We're part of the community and we want to be part of the community. We work hard to be part of that community," Walter Turner said.

Veterans also use the fish fry to recruit younger people into the Veterans of Foreign Wars who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

