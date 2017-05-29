Daughter gives moving tribute to father at Tuscaloosa Memorial Day ceremony

Alison Spann gave a moving tribute to her father during the Tuscaloosa Park and Recreation Authority Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

She was just 9 years old when her father, Captain Johnny "Mike" Spann, was killed during military operations with the CIA in Afghanistan in 2001.

Spann, a U.S. Marine from Winfield, was the first American to die in the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

Alison remembers talks she had with her dad. "What he left behind and that's really a legacy of putting God and country first, putting your family first. He always wanted to help other people. So that's something he always thought about in his daily life and when he was in the service," Spann said.

She explained how she came to appreciate his sacrifice as she grew older. Spann talked about that in front of a crowd of more than 200 people. "You know he was there with a team. Why was he the one that was cherry picked to be a war casualty. And then once you grew up, or I grew up, and realized why he went overseas I finally began to understand what he said to me. That he had to go over to protect me so they couldn't come here. I grew to understand that statement a lot more."

Spann appreciated the opportunity to be the event's guest speaker. She believes it helps keep his memory alive.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.