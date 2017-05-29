Grandparents get geeky

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Kids today have more access to technology than ever. Social media and interactive games allow them to constantly connect with their friends, but the online frenzy can leave grandparents feeling out of the loop. Here is what they need to know to bond with their grandkids.

Tablets, phones, laptops… Kids today are plugged into technology, which leaves some grandparents feeling plugged out of their lives.

Those gadgets may be the key to better communication! One study found 25 percent of teens communicate with their grandparents several times a week through social media. Get them to help you set up a Facebook, Twitter or an Instagram account. Then you’ll be able to see their latest pictures and posts.

Another way to connect is to schedule weekly online “dates” to play your grandchild’s favorite games.

Minecraft, Draw Something, Wheel of Fortune and Words with Friends can be played from anywhere! Readeo’s bookchat lets grandparents read books aloud to grandchildren while they turn pages together online. Scoot-and-doodle allows you to collaborate on homework. Google Talk, Facetime and Skype let you talk to and see your grandkids if you live far away.

The American Grandparents Association website, grandparents.com, offers various resources for helping seniors understand technology.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.