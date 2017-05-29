On Your Side Investigation: Stopping Sextortion

It's the fear all of us have every time we post a pic on social media or get an email from a company we do business with: "Could this come back to haunt me"?

Just last week, a man who used to live in Shelby County pleaded guilty to hacking into at least 50 women's online accounts to steal data and explicit photos. Daniel Maldonado didn’t use those pictures to extort, but another recent case involves a serial sextorter who did.

The FBI says Michael Chansler of Jacksonville, FL targeted more than 350 girls, including more than 240 victims the FBI office in Birmingham had to identify.

"This could never happen to me, I'm Ashley, I'm normal," said Ashley Reynolds, one of Chansler’s victims who first got an email with the subject line "naked pictures."

"It was never me believing he was some charming 16-year-old older boy or something that I could be talking to make a relationship out of, it was pure business, it felt like," Reynolds says. "I gave him the pictures and I got to keep my reputation. I wouldn't get home til late at night and then I'd have to send him all these pictures, and as I'm doing this he would be like ‘no this isn't right, this one's blurry,’ or ‘ you didn't do this one right, you gotta do it again.’ That's where being a slave comes in because I had to make sure I was doing this right and I sent him all this, because maybe tomorrow I'll get a break."

"This is virtual rape or virtual breaking and entering," says Daniel Fortune, the Assistant U.S. Attorney in Birmingham who prosecutes many digital and cyber-related cases. "I've heard it referred to as your modern day peeping Tom."

So how do predators like Chansler find victims like Ashley?

"If you're using the internet, you're exposing the possibility that you will be a victim, and we've had victims of all walks of life," Fortune says. "A lot of times, there's a false sense of security because when you're in your home and on your computer, your common sense goes out the window.”

So how do you protect yourself?

- Don't click on links in emails, even if they're from sites you think you trust.

"Go to that site, go to the legitimate site or go to their site, get their contact information, call them ask them," says Deputy John Michael, a digital forensics expert with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. "Don't follow anything out of the links you receive."

- Use the strongest passwords possible and don't store them all in any one place, even password managers.

- For your kids, don't be afraid of being nosy. Communicate with them about what sites and social media is OK, how to behave online. Then use the method this prosecutor calls "trust, but verify."

For more information, here’s a link to the FBI’s Stop Sextortion Handbook: https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/stop-sextortion-brochure.pdf/view

