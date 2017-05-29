Bessemer 'Break for a Plate' child nutrition summer feeding program

The following information is from the Bessemer Board of Education:

The Bessemer Board of Education Summer Feeding Program (Break for a Plate) provides meals at no cost to Youth 18 years and under. Service area can be found in the City of Bessemer and the West Jefferson County areas. Meals are provided Monday through Friday beginning June 5, 2017 and running through July 21, 2017 with the exclusion of July 4, 2017.

Each year, the United States Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations to provide meals at no cost to children when school is out for the summer. The Bessemer Board of Education will provide meals at the following sites:

A Plus Learning Center

J.S. Abrams Elementary School

Alabama Stem Education

Alabama Stem Education- Lawson Campus

Angel's In The Sky

Annie Lee's Daycare

Antioch Mission Baptist Church

Bessemer City High School

Bessemer City Middle School

Bessemer Recreation Center

Braswell Homes

Bryant's Daycare & Learning Center

C.F. Hard Elementary School

Candy Mountain Community Apartments

Child Care Heaven Development Center

Christ Episcopal Church

Cornerstone Daycare

Demetrius Newton Gardens

Fairfield Community Center

Friendship Baptist Church

Fultondale Elementary Summer Camp

Great Expectations Millennium Ministries

Greenwood Elementary School

Heavenly Hands Daycare

Holy Family Catholic Summer Camp

House of Prayer Outreach Faith Church

J.I. Cobb Community Center

Jonesboro Elementary School

Kate Waller Homes

Legacy YMCA

Lil Angels Development Center

Little Footprints In The Sand

Midfield Community Center

Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy

Mount Pilgrim Baptist District Association

Muscoda Community Center

New Horizon Summer Program

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church

Pinson Community Summer Camp

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

Red Mountain Height Community Center

Shady grove Missionary Baptist Church

St. John Baptist Church

St. Matthew Baptist

Terrace Manor Apts

The Full Deliverance Church of God Summer Camp

The Guiding Light Church

Triumph Youth & Adult Community Development Center

True Vine Evangelical Outreach Ministries

United Community Center

Westhills Elementary School

Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church