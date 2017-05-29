Bessemer 'Break for a Plate' child nutrition summer feeding prog - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer 'Break for a Plate' child nutrition summer feeding program

Generic image of school lunch. (Source: WBRC video) Generic image of school lunch. (Source: WBRC video)

The following information is from the Bessemer Board of Education:

The Bessemer Board of Education Summer Feeding Program (Break for a Plate) provides meals at no cost to Youth 18 years and under. Service area can be found in the City of Bessemer and the West Jefferson County areas. Meals are provided Monday through Friday beginning June 5, 2017 and running through July 21, 2017 with the exclusion of July 4, 2017.

Each year, the United States Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations to provide meals at no cost to children when school is out for the summer. The Bessemer Board of Education will provide meals at the following sites:

A Plus Learning Center    
J.S. Abrams Elementary School
Alabama Stem Education    
Alabama Stem Education- Lawson Campus
Angel's In The Sky        
Annie Lee's Daycare        
Antioch Mission Baptist Church
Bessemer City High School    
Bessemer City Middle School    
Bessemer Recreation Center    
Braswell Homes        
Bryant's Daycare & Learning Center
C.F. Hard Elementary School    
Candy Mountain Community Apartments
Child Care Heaven Development Center
Christ Episcopal Church    
Cornerstone Daycare    
Demetrius Newton Gardens    
Fairfield Community Center    
Friendship Baptist Church    
Fultondale Elementary Summer Camp
Great Expectations Millennium Ministries
Greenwood Elementary School
Heavenly Hands Daycare    
Holy Family Catholic Summer Camp
House of Prayer Outreach Faith Church
J.I. Cobb Community Center    
Jonesboro Elementary School
Kate Waller Homes    
Legacy YMCA        
Lil Angels Development Center
Little Footprints In The Sand    
Midfield Community Center    
Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy    
Mount Pilgrim Baptist District Association
Muscoda Community Center    
New Horizon Summer Program
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church
Pinson Community Summer Camp
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church    
Red Mountain Height Community Center
Shady grove Missionary Baptist Church
St. John Baptist Church    
St. Matthew Baptist        
Terrace Manor Apts        
The Full Deliverance Church of God Summer Camp
The Guiding Light Church
Triumph Youth & Adult Community Development Center
True Vine Evangelical Outreach Ministries
United Community Center
Westhills Elementary School
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Powered by Frankly