J-P: Rainy pattern continues through the week

I have to admit this is not the best week for doing anything outdoors, but there will still be some opportunities for dry weather. It will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky and the WBRC First Alert Weather app through the week since rain is in the forecast daily. Rain coverage will be a bit less Monday afternoon into evening thanks to some slightly more stable air. The cloud cover is keeping temperatures cooler than average with highs in the lower 80s. I would not cancel outdoor plans, but be aware there could be some passing showers through the evening hours. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with very muggy conditions. Dewpoint temperatures will remain in the 60s.



A stalled front will bring additional showers and storms to the state on Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances should decrease later in the day with drier weather expected Tuesday evening. If you're looking for some limited sunshine, I think Wednesday will be your day. Rain chances will be around 30 percent with temperatures in the lower 80s.



The almost-summertime rain machine kicks in again late week. We'll see scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. While no organized severe weather is expected, we will see a few stronger storms possible during the heat of the day. Good idea to listen for thunder. This time of year lightning strikes are one of the leading causes of severe weather-related deaths.



FIRST ALERT: More widespread weekend rain is expected Saturday and especially Sunday. I would plan on rain at both Rock the South in Cullman and the Alabaster City Fest over the weekend. I don't think the events will be total washouts, but rain chances will be high with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures over the weekend will reach the lower 80s with morning lows near 70.

