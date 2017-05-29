J-P: Rain chances remain high this week

A stalled front will bring additional showers and storms to the state on Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Storms will be spotty and could produce heavy rain in a short-period of time. Rain chances should decrease later in the day with drier weather expected Tuesday evening.

If you're looking for some limited sunshine, I think Wednesday will be your day. Rain chances will be around 30-percent with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The almost-Summertime rain machine kicks in again late week. We'll see scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. While no organized severe weather is expected, we will see a few stronger storms possible during the heat of the day. Good idea to listen for thunder. This time of year, lightning strikes are one of the leading causes of severe weather-related deaths.

FIRST ALERT: More widespread weekend rain is expected Saturday and especially Sunday. I would plan on rain at the Alabaster City Fest over the weekend. I don't think the events will be total washouts, but rain chances will be high with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures over the weekend will reach the lower 80s with morning lows near 70.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.