Adding names to Tuscaloosa Veterans Memorial Park Honor Roll

On this Memorial Day, there's a way you can honor any veteran in your life and their contributions to our country.

Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa is preparing to engrave more names on its Honor Roll of Veterans.

The cost to add a name is $100.

Any Alabama veteran or veteran's family who submits their information can have the name added to the Honor Roll in time for Father's Day.

As of Memorial Day, the wall includes about 3,300 names of Alabama veterans.

Contact the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority for more information on adding a name.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.