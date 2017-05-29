Father, son drown while kayaking on Tallapoosa River

A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.

Authorities have identified the father as 34-year-old Jason Smith.

Cleburne County Coroner Tracy Lambert says Smith was with his three sons on the river around 5 p.m.

Smith, his 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons were in one kayak, while his 12-year-old son was in another.

Lambert says the water picked up speed and Smith grabbed a tree limb in attempt to prevent the kayak from flipping, but was not successful.

The 12-year-old saw them go underwater and was able to rescue his 4-year-old brother.

The bodies of Smith and his 3-year-old son were discovered on Monday.

Authorities say neither were wearing life jackets when the kayak flipped.

