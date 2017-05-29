The Great Food Truck Race to be filmed in Tuscaloosa on Monday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Great Food Truck Race to be filmed in Tuscaloosa on Monday

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

"The Great Food Truck Race," which airs on Food Network, will be in Tuscaloosa on Monday shooting an episode of the show.

The television show features first-time food truck operators competing to sell the most food. The competition began in Tuscaloosa on Sunday and the trucks have been moving around to different locations in the city.

The show is hosted by Chef Tyler Florence.

