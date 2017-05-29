UPDATE: 1 shot near Birmingham club, several in custody - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: 1 shot near Birmingham club, several in custody

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One person was injured in an early morning shooting near a Birmingham club.  

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Airport Lounge on 50th Street North around 3 a.m. The victim was shot in the upper body and is expected to be okay, according to police. 

Several people are in custody. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

