UPDATE: 1 shot near Birmingham club, several in custody

Police are on the scene of a shooting outside of a Birmingham club.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting outside of a Birmingham club.More >>
We have a batch of wet weather, with some weakening thunderstorms moving into West Alabama this morning.More >>
We have a batch of wet weather, with some weakening thunderstorms moving into West Alabama this morning.More >>
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>