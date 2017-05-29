Mickey: Scattered showers for Memorial Day

We have a batch of wet weather, with some weakening thunderstorms moving into West Alabama this morning. For most of us today, expect scattered showers, thunderstorms, highs near 84 and SW winds at 5-10 mph.

We are expected to remain in a rather soupy atmosphere this week.

Keep an umbrella handy.

While no dynamic severe storm systems are expected to push through, we will likely experience scattered showers and storms due to a stalled frontal boundary draped across our area.

Expect morning temps in the 60s to low 70s and highs in the 80s to low 90s throughout the week and into the weekend.

So, grill those dogs while you can. I like mine with mustard kraut and grilled onions, btw...OK, if you have slaw and chili throw that on, too.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.