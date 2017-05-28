600 young men gain leadership skills through Alabama Boys State Convention

Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.

It’s a weeklong event sponsored by the American Legion that focuses on leadership and citizenship training for rising high school students.

Sunday marked the opening session with a keynote address from Governor Kay Ivey.

“It was my honor to get to address them and show them in real life how the learning experiences that they have at boys state if they take them seriously will teach them how to be good effective citizens,” said Ivey.

Ivey participated in the Alabama Girls State many years ago, where she was voted as Lieutenant Governor.

“I sat in their seats just a Girls State a number of years ago and now I am proud to serve as governor,” continued Ivey.

.@GovernorKayIvey speaks to the crowd of 600 young men at the @AmericanLegion 80th Annual Alabama Boys State. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/0idOldHDJW — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) May 28, 2017

The week-long convention is jammed packed with activities that will teach high school students about the inner workings of city, county, and state government, in a hands-on type of way. The students will have the opportunity run for public office.

Judge Pete Johnson who serves as the Director of Alabama Boys State hopes the young men leave with leadership skills that will help them move forward in life.

“I hope they will have an interest in their government. I hope they will have a renewed interest in their country and service. Not just service to their community, but service to mankind,” Johnson said.

Sunday night’s session ended with a session that included guest Speaker Mayor William Bell.

