First Alert Update: Possible rain and storms during the early morning hours

STORM OUTLOOK THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY: Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours. It’s possible some of this stormy weather could hold together long enough to reach our state. Rain and storms will be possible after 2 a.m. especially over west Alabama. The more intense storms look to remain south and west of our area but we could have gusty winds, small hail, and intense lightning to the far west. We should catch some breaks in the wet weather by mid-morning Monday and there may even be some peaks of sunshine. However, scattered storms and showers are expected to become quite numerous, especially in the afternoon and evening. So before heading out to the lake be sure to check the weather app for lightning alerts.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A stalled front will be draped over the area for the first part of the week and this will mean another good coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday. By Wednesday, high pressure builds in and this will limit the showers and storms to primarily the peak heating of the day, after 2 p.m. So be listening out for possible lightning alerts Wednesday afternoon. This trend will also continue into the first day of June, Friday, and Saturday. I’m expecting another warm season setup for Saturday, with a period of dry weather followed by some afternoon storm development. It will also become increasingly breezy as a stronger southerly flow develops late in the week. We will need to keep an eye on Sunday for something more organized as storms may try to develop upstream and track southward into the state. I will be monitoring the radar closely overnight. Also, be sure to check in with Mickey for updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

