'I told God if He was ready for me, so be it': Massive tree crushes Cullman house, 2 survive

Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.

“Thank God we’re alive,” said Butler.

Tree branches trapped Thomason in her bed. Butler said he could hear her screams as he tried unsuccessfully to reach her.

“What went through my mind was getting to her and I just couldn’t get to her. And I just couldn’t get to her. Nobody could. All the walls were buckled and crushed. And I just couldn’t get to her,” he said.

According to Lt. Jeff Warnke, Cullman Police Department, first responders freed Thomason around 3:12 a.m. and took her to Cullman Regional Hospital for treatment.

“This is the scariest thing that I’ve been through,” said Thomason. “I told God if he was ready for me, so be it.”

Thomason was treated and released from the hospital later in the morning.

Butler and Thomason, roommates and friends, returned to the house in the afternoon. It’s a total loss. They also find that someone stole a television and medication from the home while they were away. Lt. Warkne confirmed a police report was filed for the missing items.

But looking at the debris and the massive uprooted tree, it’s not what was destroyed or missing that leaves an impression. It’s what see they see remaining – the American flags they planted in the earth around the tree trunk. One sticks up prominently from the soil that still clings to the massive tree roots.

“I see the flags flying and [I know] we’re strong, we’re going to make it, we’re going to make it, that makes me proud,” said Thomason.

