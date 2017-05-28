Retaining wall partially collapses behind Back Yard Burger in Ve - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Retaining wall partially collapses behind Back Yard Burger in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

A retaining wall behind Back Yard Burger in Vestavia Hills partially collapsed Sunday.

Nobody suffered any injuries.

The business is closed as a precaution until the property can be evaluated by the city engineering department.

The wall backs up to a neighborhood on the hill called Dorchester. There is not danger to it at this time.

