Wes: Possible storms and rain beginning in the early morning hours on Memorial Day

STORM OUTLOOK THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY: The atmosphere has stabilized a bit in the wake of the stormy weather we experienced last night and during the early morning hours. This has provided a nice break in the wet weather this afternoon. The lingering cloud cover is also keeping temperatures lower than forecast guidance and most locations will top out in the lower 80s. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two through the evening hours tonight but the chances for any stronger storms will remain very low in the short term. We will be watching developments to our west late tonight. We could see another organized cluster of rain and storms develop over Mississippi during the early morning hours and track east. There are some indications this activity may also weaken but I want to give you a First Alert for the possibility of more rain and storms after 3 a.m. West Alabama may end up with most of the rain out of this particular system. We could catch some breaks early on but with time tomorrow I expect an axis of numerous scattered storms and showers to develop and impact the area through the afternoon and evening. So before heading out to the lake tomorrow be sure to check the weather app and radar. Unfortunately, I don’t think radar will be quite as calm tomorrow afternoon. There will be a storm could become strong or severe, especially tomorrow afternoon. If this happens, the primary impacts will be small hail, lightning, and strong wind gusts.

REST OF THE WEEK: A stalled front will be draped over the area for the first part of the week and this will mean another good coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday. By Wednesday, high pressure will begin to build in and this will limit the showers and storms to primarily the peak heating of the day, after 2 p.m. So be listening out for possible lightning alerts Wednesday afternoon. This trend will also continue into the 1st day of June and Friday. Temperatures will also recover, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for the end of the short work-week. I’m expecting another warm season setup for Saturday, with a period of dry weather followed by some afternoon storm development. It will also become increasingly breezy as a stronger southerly flow develops late in the week. We will need to keep an eye on Sunday for something more organized as storms may try to develop upstream and track southward into the state. We’re getting into the time of year where the models struggle a bit because of smaller scale features that can contribute to storm development. So be sure to check in with us after the game tonight. I will have some fresh data to share and we will talk specifics about what to expect on our Memorial Day. Have a great evening!

