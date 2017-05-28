JeffCo deputy attacked by dogs while checking on teen who skipped school

A deputy in Jefferson County was attacked by two large dogs on Wednesday while performing a welfare check on a teen who had skipped school.

Deputies say it happened at a home in the 100 block of 16th Terrace Northeast. Authorities say the teen's mother reported dropping him off at school they day but saw him return home on a security camera.

The responding deputy went to the front door but received no answer. He tried again at the rear door but was met by two large dogs who bit him on the legs and arms.

The sheriff's office says the deputy had been treated and released from the hospital but has since developed an infection in the wounds, causing him to be hospitalized a second time on Saturday.

