I-65 N near Alabaster exit closed after truck jackknifes

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Alabaster Police confirm all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed after a tractor trailer jackknifed Sunday morning.

No details about the cause of the wreck are currently available, but you'll want to avoid the area and find an alternate route for the time being.

Look for updates as we get them.

