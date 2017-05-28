I-65 N near Alabaster exit closed after truck jackknifes

The radar on the First Alert Weather app shows showers struggling in Mississippi as they try to enter west Alabama. I’m keeping a slight chance for showers in the forecast through the early afternoon hours. Most places will stay dry, mild, and mostly sunny for several hours, if not the entire day.More >>
Alabaster Police confirm all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed after a truck jackknifed Sunday morning.More >>
Memorial Day is a busy time for BBQ restaurants in Birmingham.More >>
Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in parts of Marion County overnight after early morning storms rolled through the state Sunday.More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
