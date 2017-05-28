Jill: Many places stay dry for several hours, but stay weather aware

The radar on the First Alert Weather app shows showers struggling in Mississippi as they try to enter west Alabama. I’m keeping a slight chance for showers in the forecast through the early afternoon hours. Most places will stay dry, mild, and mostly sunny for several hours, if not the entire day.

After 4 p.m., widely scattered storms could form, but this is iffy. Any storm that forms early this evening will be able to tap into a much more unstable atmosphere and has the chance of becoming strong or severe. We will just have to keep a watch on the radar and we'll be the first to alert you if we see any storm development.

New high resolution data still indicates scattered storm development overnight tonight into Monday morning. Depending on if this happens and the kind of impact it has on the atmosphere will determine whether or not we see afternoon development on Memorial Day. Data as of now shows scattered to numerous storm development in the afternoon hours, but we won’t know for sure until the morning of.

This forecast is fluid and even though accuracy should be high in the short term, it isn’t because models have a difficult time handling and predicting small scale storm features.

I feel most confident on days like today forecasting 3-5 hours out at a time, reassessing the data, and tweaking the forecast if need be. With that said, it would be wise to check back with us to not miss out on those potential forecast updates.

