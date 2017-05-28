BBQ restaurants ready for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a busy time for BBQ restaurants in Birmingham.
We stopped by Dreamland on Birmingham's Southside Sunday morning. Crews have been prepping for this holiday weekend for about a week.
They've been getting the bread and sauce ready to go, and of course, cooking the meat.
"Probably about a week ahead of time, we start pulling overnights so we start cooking pretty much from dusk to dawn just non-stop," said manager Stephanie Herren.
Herren says they plan to cook 4,500 slabs of ribs and 1,000 pounds of Boston butt for the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.