BBQ restaurants ready for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a busy time for BBQ restaurants in Birmingham.

We stopped by Dreamland on Birmingham's Southside Sunday morning. Crews have been prepping for this holiday weekend for about a week.

They've been getting the bread and sauce ready to go, and of course, cooking the meat.

"Probably about a week ahead of time, we start pulling overnights so we start cooking pretty much from dusk to dawn just non-stop," said manager Stephanie Herren.

Herren says they plan to cook 4,500 slabs of ribs and 1,000 pounds of Boston butt for the holiday weekend.

