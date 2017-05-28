Marion County sees damage after early morning storms

Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in parts of Marion County overnight after early morning storms rolled through the state Sunday.

The storms came through after 1 a.m. early Sunday morning. Significant damage was reported to several buildings along Military Street in Hamilton including a report of a roof blown off.

There were also reports of damage in Haleyville.

If you have any pictures of damage in your area, share those with the WBRC First Alert Weather team. You can upload those pictures in the First Alert Weather app or you can send them by email to pix@wbrc.com.

