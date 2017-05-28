Irondale Police searching for shooting suspect

Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.

Police believe 32-year-old Broderick Morgan killed 26-year-old Drakkar Christian at a home on Monticello Road.

"This killer has no regard for human life and he will be brought to justice for this terrible crime," said Irondale Detective Sgt. Michael Mangina.

If you have information about where Morgan may be, you are asked to notify police immediately.

