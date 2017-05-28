Irondale PD arrests shooting suspect

Irondale Police arrested a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.

Police believe 32-year-old Broderick Morgan killed 26-year-old Drakkar Christian at a home on Monticello Road. He turned himself in to the Jefferson County jail Sunday afternoon at 1:30.

A murder warrant for him was signed on Saturday. He is charged with murder with a $150,000 bond

